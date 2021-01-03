Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

RVSB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

