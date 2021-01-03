Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,935,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

RKT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The company’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

