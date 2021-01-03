Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $28.07 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

