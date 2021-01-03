Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.27 ($5.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) news, insider Ian Davis acquired 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 610 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £982.10 ($1,283.12).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 111.25 ($1.45). 14,470,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.74. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 711 ($9.29).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

