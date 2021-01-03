Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.60

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $297.60 and traded as high as $322.80. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 334,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Get Rotork plc (ROR.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.