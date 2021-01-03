Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDS-A shares. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS RDS-A traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,069 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

