RPC (NYSE:RES) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 215,448 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in RPC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 515,740 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in RPC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 353,514 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

