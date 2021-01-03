salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a top pick rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.97.

CRM opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $230,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,520.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,999 shares of company stock valued at $70,891,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

