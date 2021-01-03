SaluS (SLS) Price Tops $12.64 on Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SaluS has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $853.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.64 or 0.00039027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,455.53 or 1.00176651 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011315 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

