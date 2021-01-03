Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post sales of $35.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $147.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $109.02 million to $189.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 355,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 223,515 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,325. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

