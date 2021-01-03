Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $145.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.94 million and the lowest is $123.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $100.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $537.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.20 million to $550.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $717.69 million, with estimates ranging from $560.53 million to $842.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.57.

SRPT traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,838. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.