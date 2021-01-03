Scala (XLA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,334.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Scala has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Scala's total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

