Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 523,378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

AXU opened at $3.17 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

