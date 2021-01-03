Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of SGMS opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $327,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Scientific Games by 846.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846,673 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 817.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 569,911 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

