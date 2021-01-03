Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. BidaskClub cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

