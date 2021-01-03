Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 144.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,049. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

