Sei Investments Co. Has $707,000 Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 488.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

MIK stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.