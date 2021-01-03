Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

