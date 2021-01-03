Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 146.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHVN opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $295,642.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,919,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

