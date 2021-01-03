Sei Investments Co. Sells 171,146 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.19. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.