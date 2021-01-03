Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

