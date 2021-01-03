Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

