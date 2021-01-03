Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,845 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Insiders have sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

