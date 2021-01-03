Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,175 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

