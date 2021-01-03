Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

PC Connection stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

