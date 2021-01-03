SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.81. 903,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,263,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

