Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $49.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,997. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.