Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 54,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

