Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

