Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $65.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Shutterstock by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,870 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $6,134,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $5,958,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 336,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,223. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.