Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,937.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $839,519.14 and approximately $69,937.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00117917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00165099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00506662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00272432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

