Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $659.36

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $659.36 and traded as high as $721.62. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at $711.00, with a volume of 66,497 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 659.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.50. The stock has a market cap of £802.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.08.

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

