Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $69.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.79.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,368,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,857 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,156. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SMAR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,873. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.