Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $69.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,368,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,857 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,156. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,873. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

