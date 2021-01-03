Spectre.ai Dividend Token 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

