Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

