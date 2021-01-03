SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $80.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.52 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $309.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $310.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $1,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $518,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,406. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $111.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

