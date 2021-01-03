Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

