Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.