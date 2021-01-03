Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

