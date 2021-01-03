Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $90,000 Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

