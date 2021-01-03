Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

ABEO stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.