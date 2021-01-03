Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 763.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.86 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.