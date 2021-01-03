Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 14,245 AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 550.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

