Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

