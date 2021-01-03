Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.22. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.