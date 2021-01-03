Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $295.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

