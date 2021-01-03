Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

TRST stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $643.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

