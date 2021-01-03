Stably USD Market Capitalization Tops $523,469.80 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $523,469.80 and $8,350.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

