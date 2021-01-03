Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Trading Down 1.8%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.79. 8,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCBFY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

