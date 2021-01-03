Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2020 and 2021.”

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

